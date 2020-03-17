Macy’s Temporarily Closing All Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK -- Macy's Incorporated has announced a plan to temporarily close all of their stores nationwide in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stores will be closed from by the end of the business day Tuesday through March 31st.

This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy’s, Inc. says will be providing benefits and pay to their employees.

You can continue to shop at all three of their store brand websites.