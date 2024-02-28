Will Macy’s Stores in Minnesota Be Affected By Closures?

Macy’s announced yesterday that they will be closing 150 stores over the next three years. After all the closures take place, the chain will be down to 350 stores across the country.

The stores targeted are underperforming compared to the rest of the company.

The company announced Tuesday that the locations that will be closed add up to 25% of the square footage that represents the company currently, but these locations only contribute 10% of sales.

There are 11 Macy’s locations in Minnesota which include 3 in Edina, 2 in Roseville and then a location in St. Cloud, Bloomington, Burnsville, Maplewood, Rochester, and Minnetonka.

The exact locations which will be closing have not been announced, at least publicly.

All is not lost for the company that owns Macy’s, they will be opening 45 new Bloomingdales and Bluemercury locations according to reports around yesterday's announcement.

The driving force behind the closures and future locations is to offer customers an improved shopping experience with better values and options to choose from.

Yesterday's announcement comes just about a month after the chain announced they were closing five locations. Those closures affected stores in Arlington Virginia, San Francisco California, Hawaii, Tallahassee Florida, and Simi Valley California.

With those cuts, it has been reported that around 2,350 people were losing their jobs. More automation will be used to fill the work done by those who lost their jobs last month.

There have been no public figures released on the number of people who will be looking for a new job once this latest announcement is fulfilled.