Macy’s to Furlough Majority of its 130,000 Workers

NEW YORK (AP) -- Macy's is furloughing a majority of its 130,000 workers beginning this week as its sales have collapsed because of the pandemic.

The company says that it will be moving to an ''absolute minimum workforce" needed to maintain basic operations. It says there will be fewer furloughs in its online operations.

At least through May, furloughed colleagues who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.