Macy’s Needs 76,000 Holiday Workers

NEW YORK -- Macy's wants to hire 76,000 new employees for the busy holiday shopping season.

The company announced plans to hire the additional full and part-time workers at its Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Bluemercury stores, call centers, and distribution and fulfillment centers.

About 48,000 of these roles are for the holiday season, while the remaining roles are permanent jobs. Approximately 21,000 of the 76,000 positions are warehouse jobs for positions like forklift drivers.

Current workers may be eligible to earn a referral bonus of up to $500 for every friend and family member they recruit.

A national hiring event is Thursday at more than 500 stores across the country from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. You are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com.