Kwik Trip to Open Cold Spring Store in July

COLD SPRING – Kwik Trip is coming to Cold Spring.

Construction began at the end of February near the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 2, just west of the Great Blue Heron.

The store is slated to open on July 29 at 11:00 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We open 40 to 50 stores a year,” said Steve Wrobel with Kwik Trip's public relations team. “So, our store engineering people have it down to pretty much an exact science.”

The store will be open 24 hours a day and include a single bay car wash.

Wrobel says Kwik Trip plans to hire 35 to 40 full-time and part-time employees in advance of the store's grand opening. Future hiring events will be posted on Kwik Trip’s website.