UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety is announcing the results of a month-long distracted driving campaign.

Several law enforcement agencies across the state joined the extra enforcement campaign from April 1st through April 30th. Officers cited nearly 5,500 drivers for violating the hands-free law.

During the statewide campaign, 296 Minnesota law enforcement agencies reported a total of 5,426 violations during the month.

Some notable incidents included a St. Cloud driver who was stopped for typing on a laptop while also holding a phone in heavy traffic, an Elk River driver who was holding two phones while driving, and in Fillmore County, a semi driver was so distracted that they didn't notice a deputy trying to pull them over until they crossed into the next county.

In greater Minnesota, the Mankato Department of Public Safety had the highest number of citations with 383, followed by the Minnesota State Patrol in Virginia with 285, and the Minnesota State Patrol in St. Cloud in the third spot with 141 citations.

For the first time, law enforcement also held a one-day awareness campaign on April 20th to remind drivers that driving under the influence of cannabis remains illegal.

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