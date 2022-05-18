Kwik Trip To Offer Bitcoin ATMs

UNDATED -- You’ll soon be able to trade Bitcoin at Kwik Trip.

Texas-based Coinbase has announced plans to put Bitcoin ATMs in the more than 800 Kwik Trip locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

According to a news release Monday, officials from Coinbase say they’ll offer record low rates for transactions with no hidden or miner fees. Sheffield Clark, CEO of Coinsource, is happy with the partnership.

Partnering with Kwik Trip made perfect sense as it enables us to continue our mission of making crypto accessible to every American at phenomenally low rates, especially at a time when traditional economic systems have shown weaknesses. It is our top priority to place our machines in essential, convenient locations, because Bitcoin is becoming increasingly essential to Americans.

In addition, Kwik Trip Rewards members will receive even lower rates. Dave Wagner, Controller of Kwik Trip explains

We are delighted to be partnering with Coinsource and facilitating simple access to Bitcoin for our customers. We understand Coinsource’s aim of providing the fastest, easiest and most secure way to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and how a key part of this is placing the Bitcoin ATMs in convenient and easily accessible locations. As an added benefit, we know our customers are getting the best deal since Coinsource has the lowest proven rates plus industry-leading compliance, which really sealed the deal.

The Bitcoin rollout has already begun, including some stores in St. Cloud offering the new service.