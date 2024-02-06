See You Next Time! This Central MN Kwik Trip Opens Feb 29!

If you've been wondering what has been being built in Melrose for the last 6-8 months at the intersection of 2nd Ave SE and Kraft Drive SE, the mystery shouldn't be too hard to figure out now. A Kwik Trip will soon open its doors to those looking to fill up both their truck and their lunch box.

The Kwik Trip website has the Melrose Kwik Trip slated for a Grand Opening on February 29th, roughly 3 weeks away!

A Kwik Trip in Luverne opens up on Thursday this week, and in January Minnesota saw additional Kwik Trips open up in Cambridge and Marshall.

There are currently multiple openings that still need to be filled for the convenience store to open, you can see what Kwik Trip is hiring for by heading here.

Unlike other businesses that seem to spring up almost overnight with franchises, Kwik Trip "is a privately owned family company. With franchising not being available."

Kwik Trip opened its first store back in 1965, and by 2016 there were over 500 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

The convenience store has surged in popularity over the last several years, as they are known for having low prices on items like potatoes, bananas, and onions but also stocking their stores with items like steak, ready-to-heat meals, and take-and-bake pizzas.

