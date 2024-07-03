UPDATE: Body Found Near Tech High School Identified

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The body of the person found near Tech High School earlier this week has been identified.

In an update to a story WJON told you about on Monday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have identified the man as 26-year-old Mohamed Mustaf Mohamud of St. Cloud. Just after 11:00 a.m. Monday morning, the St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the 4200 block of 33rd Street South, near Tech High School for a grass fire.

Once on scene they found the body of Mohamud and called in the St. Cloud Police Department, BCA, and State Fire Marshal's Office to help investigate. The St. Cloud Police Department says Mohamud died as a result of the fire and no foul play occurred in the incident.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

