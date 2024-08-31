Authorities Ask For Help In Locating St. Cloud Runaway

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for help in finding a teenage runaway from St. Cloud.

The BCA says 16-year-old Vylette Yang was last seen on February 26th and is believed to be with her mom, Ong Xiong whose parental rights were terminated, and her brother Nicholas in Blaine.

Yang is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 123 pounds and has black hair. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-290-8771.

