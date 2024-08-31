Authorities Ask For Help In Locating St. Cloud Runaway

Authorities Ask For Help In Locating St. Cloud Runaway

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for help in finding a teenage runaway from St. Cloud.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The BCA says 16-year-old Vylette Yang was last seen on February 26th and is believed to be with her mom, Ong Xiong whose parental rights were terminated, and her brother Nicholas in Blaine.

Yang is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 123 pounds and has black hair. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-290-8771.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

 

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

 

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

Filed Under: minnesota bca, st cloud police department, St. Cloud runaway
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON