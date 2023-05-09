SCSO Searching For Missing Teen

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing girl.

Kaydence Johnson was placed in a Minneapolis residential facility earlier this year. She left the facility Tuesday, May 2nd, and hasn’t been seen since.

Kaydence is 15 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. She left the facility without her necessary medication and most of her belongings.

Early checks on her phone placed her int eh Crystal and New Hope area, but her phone is no longer available for tracking. While she is believed to be in the Minneapolis area, she may have returned to the St. Cloud area.

Anyone with information about 15-year-old Kaydence Johnson is asked to call either the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office (320-251-4240) or the Minneapolis Police Department (612-348-2345).

