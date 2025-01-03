Governor Walz Signs Executive Order Creating State Fraud Unit

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order to create a centralized state fraud investigative unit. The fraud unit will be operated by law enforcement at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

Governor Walz also announced a new legislative package to prevent, investigate, detect, and penalize fraud in state programs. The Governor says as long as there have been programs aimed at helping people, there have been people looking to steal from those who need them most and the state is coupling new tools like A-I with old-fashioned police work to slam the door shut on theft.

The three key aspects of the package are to strengthen investigation and enforcement authority, better detection and oversight, and increase criminal penalties. The fraud package is expected to have a net cost of about $39-million dollars in the fiscal year 2026-2027 and $15-million dollars in 2028-2029.

