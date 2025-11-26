Monticello Man Shot By Deputy After Knife Confrontation

Monticello Man Shot By Deputy After Knife Confrontation

aijohn784

MONTICELO (WJON News) -- A suspect is recovering after being shot by a deputy.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the incident began at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday when deputies responded to the 900 block of Golf Course Road in Monticello for a report of a suspicious person.  A 911 caller said there was a man with a large knife on the street yelling.

The man ignored commands to stop and drop the knife.  As he advanced on the deputies, a taser was used, but it didn't stop him.  Another deputy fired their gun and struck the man.  He was taken into custody and brought to North Memorial Health-Robbinsdale, and is currently in stable condition.

The deputies involved were not hurt and are on leave, which is standard procedure.  They were wearing activated body cameras.  The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

 

