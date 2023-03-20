Wright County Authorities Investigating Shooting in Howard Lake
HOWARD LAKE (WJON New) -- Wright County deputies responded to a shooting in Howard Lake Monday afternoon.
The incident happened around noon in the 300 block of Dura Drive.
The sheriff's office says deputies arrived on scene to find a victim with a gunshot wound.
Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting. Authorities say there is no known risk to public safety at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff's Office and the Howard Lake Police Department.
More information on the shooting, including the identities of the suspect and victim, will be released at a later time.
