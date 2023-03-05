Fatal Officer Involved Shooting in Stillwater Under Investigation

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Stillwater Saturday afternoon.

Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller says officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Orleans Street West around 2:30 p.m. in response to an unknown medical situation.

Prior to the arrival of the officers, many shots had been fired both in and outside the building, hurting several people.

Get our free mobile app

Chief Mueller says officers were confronted by a man with a handgun in the parking lot when they arrived. They later learned he had several extended magazines in his possession.

Authorities say the man shot at the officers, hitting two squad cars, before police returned fire. The suspect was hit, and police began life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The use-of-force incident is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.