[Gallery] Check Out The 2024 Snow Sculpting Championships!

The 2024 World Snow Sculpting Championship was this weekend in Stillwater. I got the chance to see the championship on Sunday, and I've got to say what amazing international talent! There were some really, REALLY intricate snow sculptures, and everyone in attendance seemed to be transfixed to each sculpture as they walked by.

The winners were out of Canada, but there were several countries that sent teams to compete that you don't think about snow. Mexico for instance comes to mind as a country that you don't think about snow.

Please note that each photo is labeled with the respective team's sculpture that is photographed.

1st Place: Canada QC, Team Fjordwitches Name of Sculpture: FJCOWRD, La vachoune de mer, A milky sea monster Prize: $4,000

2nd Place: Turkey, Team Izmit Name of Sculpture: Crack Prize: $2,000

3rd Place: USA, Team North Dakota Name of Sculpture: The Solace of Sleep Prize: $1,000

People’s Choice: Mexico, Team Colima Name of Sculpture: Pok-Ta-Pok: The Ball Game Prize: $1,000

Here are a few of the photos I took while I was in Stillwater on Sunday!

Here are some photos from last years competition too!

