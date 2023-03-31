Minnesota Town Named One Of The Top 10 Best Small Town Food Scenes
One Minnesota town was just named for the 4th year in a row one of the best small town food scenes in the US! USA Today listed Stillwater as being one of the top 10 in the entire US, here is what they had to say about one of Minnesota's oldest cities.
Stillwater came in at #9 on the list, ahead of Bar Harbor Maine, and behind Truckee California.
According to 10Best contributor Chelle Koster Walton, “this river city wears its past in its fun and funky restaurants,” including romantic rooftop eateries overlooking the St. Croix River and casual sidewalk cafes. Fill up on hearty German fare at Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter, sip a mai tai at the Tilted Tiki, grab dinner and a cocktail from LoLo American Kitchen & Craft Bar or eat outdoors at Brick & Bourbon. USA Today
Other cities that made the list of top 10 best small town food scenes in the US were:
Ashland Oregon, Newberg Oregon, Fredericksburg Texas, Traverse City Michigan, Ayer Massachusetts, Abingdon Virginia, and Lewisburg West Virginia.
