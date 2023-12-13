We've entered into the 12 Days of Christmas if you start gifting leading up to the holiday. If you were wondering what Minnesota town is the most 'Christmassy' (not sure that's a real word) I have found the answer, and surprisingly only one Minnesota town made the top 75 list. If you wanted to visit this Minnesota city from St. Cloud you'd be driving about 2 hours to...Stillwater.

"Mixbook, a #1 rated photo book brand, embarked on a deeper exploration, crafting a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the strongest Christmas vibes, as chosen by 3,000 families who were polled." Only one Minnesota city made the top 75 list, and that city was Stillwater.

Before we get to what makes Stillwater so Christmassy, here is what Mixbook's results had for the top 5 most Christmassy towns in America.

#1 Pigeon Forge, TN.

"Emerging unexpectedly at the top is Pigeon Forge. Despite its southern location, it captures the holiday spirit with its festive allure and Appalachian warmth. During the holiday season, this picturesque town transforms into a winter wonderland, draped in millions of twinkling lights and festive decorations."

#2 Durango, CO.

"In second place is Durango celebrated as one of America's most charming holiday destinations, offering a unique and enchanting Christmas experience. What sets Durango apart during the festive season is its blend of natural beauty and historic charm. The town is adorned with festive lights and decorations, reflecting its rich heritage and creating a cozy, welcoming atmosphere."

#3 Lake Placid, NY.

"The charm of Lake Placid in winter lies in its stunning natural setting amidst the Adirondack Mountains, blanketed in snow, offering a picturesque backdrop for the holidays. The town embraces the spirit of the season with a warm, small-town ambiance, adorned with twinkling lights and elegant decorations that line its streets and shops, creating a storybook-like setting."

#4 Stowe, Vermont.

"Stowe, Vermont, in 4th position with its postcard-worthy landscapes and quintessential New England charm, is a beloved destination during the holiday season, often regarded as a picture-perfect Christmas town. The essence of Stowe's holiday appeal lies in its idyllic setting amidst the Green Mountains, coupled with a picturesque village that seems to leap out of a Christmas card."

#5 Alexandria, Virginia.

"Alexandria, voted as America's fifth most Christmassy town, embodies the spirit of the holiday season with its unique blend of history and festive charm. The town's picturesque streets, lined with historic brick buildings, are transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with twinkling lights and holiday decorations."

So now that we know what made the top 5, and was makes those towns so 'Christmassy' what did the Mixbook survey have to say about Stillwater, which came in at number 68 on the top 75 list?

"This historic town, nestled along the banks of the St. Croix River, is renowned for its beautifully preserved Victorian architecture, which provides a stunning backdrop for its festive celebrations. During the Christmas season, Stillwater's streets and historic homes are adorned with twinkling lights and traditional decorations, evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth. The town's unique holiday events, like the Twinkle Parade and Hometown for the Holidays, offer an array of activities, including horse-drawn carriage rides, carol singing, and visits with Santa. The local shops and boutiques, decked out in their holiday best, provide a cozy, small-town shopping experience."

The description sums up Stillwater pretty well, at least I think so.

Get our free mobile app

What Minnesota town screams Christmas to you? Let us know through our free app!

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it. Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty