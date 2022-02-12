Officer Involved Shooting Near Eden Valley Under Investigation

EDEN VALLEY -- An officer-involved shooting that took place in Meeker County early Saturday morning is under investigation.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 a.m. an Eden Valley Police Officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver fled west on Highway 55 away from Eden Valley. Authorities say the officer pursued the driver and the vehicle went into the ditch during the chase.

The sheriff’s office says the driver then got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the officer. Authorities say the driver was hit during the exchange and the officer began administering aid, but the driver died at the scene.

Meeker County Deputies, Stearns County Deputies, Litchfield Police, Watkins Ambulance, and LifeLink III all assisted at the scene. The driver’s body has been taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death.

The sheriff’s office says the Eden Valley Police Department does not have body cams, but a squad camera was active at the time of the incident. Authorities also say a handgun was recovered from the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is continuing to investigate the incident.

