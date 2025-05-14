FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Watkins on Monday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a crash at about 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck driven by 77-year-old Jerome Kuechle of Watkins off the side of the road with heavy damage that officers believe was from the truck rolling over.

Kuechele and a passenger in his truck were both taken to the Paynesville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation.

