Teens Hurt in Meeker County Crash Saturday

DARWIN (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in a crash involving a car and a farm tractor in Meeker County Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a tractor going east on Highway 24 collided near 701st Avenue in Darwin just after 12:30 p.m.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, while her passenger, 18-year-old Garret Johnston of Duluth, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor, 20-year-old Riley Reischl of Kimball, was not hurt.

