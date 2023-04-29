Teens Hurt in Meeker County Crash Saturday
DARWIN (WJON News) -- Two teenagers were hurt in a crash involving a car and a farm tractor in Meeker County Saturday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a tractor going east on Highway 24 collided near 701st Avenue in Darwin just after 12:30 p.m.
The 16-year-old driver of the car was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, while her passenger, 18-year-old Garret Johnston of Duluth, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor, 20-year-old Riley Reischl of Kimball, was not hurt.
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
LOOK: The oldest cities in America
Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.