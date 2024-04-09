Authorities Release Photos of Attempted Abduction Suspect Vehicle

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information about an attempted abduction that took place last week.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office has released photos of the suspect vehicle involved in the attempted abduction of a child.

The incident happened Wednesday night at around 7:50 p.m. near County Road 9 and County Road 33 in the Lake Stella area of Ellsworth Township.

The 13-year-old told authorities that a man in a red Ford truck had pulled them into the vehicle at the end of their driveway. The victim was able to get out of the truck within a short time and run to a nearby house.

Stills from a surveillance video show the late-model red F-150 driving west on County Road 33 at the time of the incident. Authorities say they have video of the same truck driving slowly through 217th Avenue off of County Road 33 several times the night before.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
Anyone with information is asked to use the Meeker County Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at (320) 693-5411.

