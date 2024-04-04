Meeker County Sheriff Investigating Attempted Abduction
ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who tried to abduct a 13-year-old child.
The incident happened Wednesday night at around 7:50 p.m. near County Road 9 and County Road 33 in the Lake Stella area of Ellsworth Township.
The child told authorities that a man in a red Ford truck had pulled them into the vehicle at the end of their driveway. The victim was able to get out of the truck within a short time and run to a nearby house.
The sheriff's office is asking for any information on suspicious vehicles in the area or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.
Tips can be left on the Meeker County Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at (320) 693-5411.
