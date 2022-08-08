Armed Standoff Suspect makes Court Appearance

LITCHFIELD -- A rural Dassel man involved in a standoff last week made his first appearance in court.

Get our free mobile app

Aaron Peterson appeared in Meeker County District Court Friday to be charged with Gross Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance, Gross Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felony 2nd Degree Assault, and Felony Threats of Violence.

Peterson was involved in a standoff that started Monday, August 1st when he allegedly threatened family members and police officers.

A search warrant on his home found several bullet holes in the walls, as well as nine guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and trace amounts of methamphetamine.

Peterson is not allowed to own firearms.

Peterson’s bail was set at $200,000 cash or bond for an unconditional release, or $100,000 bond or $10,000 cash for a conditional release.