Sheriff’s Office Credits Residents With Helping Arrest Fugitive

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is crediting residents with helping catch a fugitive Thursday.

Deputies responded to a suspicious activity call in Forest City Township at around 2:00 p.m. The suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Miller of Litchfield fled into some woods when he saw deputies arrive at the scene. Officers were familiar with Miller and knew he had an arrest warrant out on him.

Additional officers from the D-N-R and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force were called in to set up a perimeter and help with the search. The sheriff's office says area residents also assisted officers by providing them with details of the woods Miller had fled into.

Miller was arrested without incident about an hour later and booked into the Meeker County Jail on the warrant for 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and the new charge of fleeing police.

