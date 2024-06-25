Meeker County Pickup Crash Sends Three to the Hospital

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Kimball.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office responded to the 74000 block of County Road 19 in Kingston Township just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say a pickup driven by 45-year-old Wade Davison of Monticello went off the road and struck a tree. Davison had to be extricated from the truck and was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

A passenger in the front seat, 42-year-old Jacob Holly of Dassel, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. A child who was a passenger in the back seat was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Watkins Ambulance.

The sheriff's office says the extent of the injuries are unknown, but they believe they are all non-life-threatening.

