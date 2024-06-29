Man In Serious Condition After Assault Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man was injured in an assault Friday afternoon near Litchfield. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report at about 5:00 a.m. of a man lying by the road at 600th Avenue near 230th Street.

Deputies found 50-year-old Galen Serbus of Olivia lying in the ditch with what appeared to be a stab wound and injuries from being struck by a vehicle. Serbus was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspected vehicle was later found and multiple suspects have been identified. The Sheriff's Office says it was a targeted attack and is asking anyone with information to call them at 320-693-5400 or the confidential tip lin at 320-693-5411.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

