Meeker County Sheriff Issues “No Wake” Zones on Several Lakes

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff is implementing "No Wake" zones on a number of Meeker County lakes.

Sheriff Brian Cruze is ordering no wakes on Washington Lake, Stella Lake, Manuella Lake, Minnie-Blle Lake, Erie Lake, and Big Swan Lake. A "No Wake" zone remains in effect on Lake Arvilla.

A "Slow-No Wake" will be in effect for 30 days and means watercraft operators must go at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage and not greater than 5-miles-per-hour.

The sheriff's office says with high water, be cautious of debris and remember the effects of wakes on shorelines.

