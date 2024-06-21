Meeker County Sheriff Issues &#8220;No Wake&#8221; Zones on Several Lakes

Meeker County Sheriff Issues “No Wake” Zones on Several Lakes

tarasov_vl

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff is implementing "No Wake" zones on a number of Meeker County lakes.

Sheriff Brian Cruze is ordering no wakes on Washington Lake, Stella Lake, Manuella Lake, Minnie-Blle Lake, Erie Lake, and Big Swan Lake. A "No Wake" zone remains in effect on Lake Arvilla.

A "Slow-No Wake" will be in effect for 30 days and means watercraft operators must go at the slowest possible speed necessary to maintain steerage and not greater than 5-miles-per-hour.

The sheriff's office says with high water, be cautious of debris and remember the effects of wakes on shorelines.

 

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born

Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: meeker county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON