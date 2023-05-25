Two Hutchinson Women Seriously Hurt in Wednesday Crash

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a Meeker County crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 18 and 14 south of Darwin.

The sheriff's office says a minivan driven by 93-year-old Gloria Ruzicka of Hutchinson collided with a pickup driven by 30-year-old Kyle Johnson of Dassel.

Deputies learned Ruzicka was heading east on County Road 18 when it collided with the pickup traveling south on County Road 14.

A passenger in Ruzicka's van, 83-year-old Doris Stubson of Hutchinson, was seriously hurt and had to be airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. Ruzicka was taken to Hutchinson Hospital by ambulance but was later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center. The sheriff's office says Johnson was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

The crash is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says it appears to be the result of a failure to yield right-of-way.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

10 Items that Every Minnesota Woman Must Have In Their Closet

2021's Best Colleges/Universities in the Country