Meeker County Authorities Investigating Vehicle Arson

DASSEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Meeker County authorities are investigating an arson that destroyed a vehicle and damaged an attached garage.

The sheriff's office got a call at 3:50 a.m. Monday on a report of a vehicle fire. Officers and fire crews responded to the 72900 block of 240th Street in Dassel Township and saw a vehicle in a driveway that was engulfed.

Deputies quickly discovered that the fire was a result of arson.

The flames were put out, but not before destroying the vehicle and damaging an attached garage.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office was called in to help investigate and detectives are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify a suspect.

KEEP READING: Photographic Evidence that Fall is the Best Time of Year in Minnesota

Ten Things Only Minnesotans Over 35 Will Remember About the World Wide Web The internet machine has been around a lot longer than you might remember,. When you were kids saying PAW so they didn't know you were talking about them, to sending roses to people with the keyboard, it was a lot of fun and seems so innocent now.

Some of the slang is still around because people of a certain age are still using it, but a lot has died off. BRB will never leave us, though. LOL