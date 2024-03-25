One Person Has Died In Crash Near Litchfield

MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person has died in a crash near Litchfield Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 7:30 a.m. a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Kadar Ismail of Willmar was going east on Highway 12, and an SUV driven by 26-year-old Miranda Castro of Litchfield was going west when they collided.

The State Patrol says Castro died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Ismail was not hurt in the crash.

