One Person Has Died In Crash Near Litchfield
MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person has died in a crash near Litchfield Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 7:30 a.m. a semi-truck driven by 28-year-old Kadar Ismail of Willmar was going east on Highway 12, and an SUV driven by 26-year-old Miranda Castro of Litchfield was going west when they collided.
The State Patrol says Castro died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. Ismail was not hurt in the crash.
