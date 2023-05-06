Paynesville Man Hurt in Motorcycle Versus Deer Crash

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was taken to the hospital after colliding with a deer on his motorcycle in Meeker County Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 9:15 p.m. 31-year-old Travis Larson was driving a motorcycle south on Highway 4 near Eden Valley when he hit a deer.

Get our free mobile app

Larson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.