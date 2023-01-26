Teen Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a rollover in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 22 north of Litchfield.

A car driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield was going south on the highway when it left the road and rolled into the ditch.

Joyner was not hurt but his passenger, 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield, was taken to the Litchfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.