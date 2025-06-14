UPDATE: Authorities Identify Suspect Linked To Deadly Shooting With Ties To St. Cloud
BLAINE (WJON News) -- Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting death of Melissa Hortman and the shooting of Senator Jeff Hoffman. In a 3:00 p.m. news conference, authorities have identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as the suspect in the shootings and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
READ MORE: Update: More Details Revealed In Hortman/Hoffman Shootings
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Superintendent Drew Evans says Boelter should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with any information or tips should contact authorities. Boelter is 6'1” tall, 220 lbs, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat with a dark coat, light pants, and carrying a dark bag.
READ MORE: Local and National Lawmakers Grieve Tragic Shooting Of Hortman and Hoffman
Evans says they believe Boelter is still in the Twin Cities and is actively looking to flee the area. Boelter has connections to St. Cloud. St. Cloud State University has confirmed Boelter graduated from SCSU in 1996 with an Elective Studies Degree in International Relations. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the BCA at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.
