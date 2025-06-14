ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- State and national lawmakers are reacting after the tragic shooting death of Speaker of the House Emerita Melissa Hortman and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman. In a statement to WJON News, DFL Representative Dan Wolgamott says:

“I am numb with shock and sick with grief at the assassination of my friend and mentor, Melissa Hortman, and her husband Mark. Melissa taught me so much about making laws, serving constituents, and how to be a true public servant. I will miss her and Mark so much.”

Wolgamott continued by saying lawmakers will honor her memory by refusing to be intimidated by political terrorism and continue working hard to improve the lives of Minnesotans.

Wolgamott says both he and his family are grateful to the St. Cloud Police Department and officers who are ensuring their safety.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar issued the following joint statement:

"Today, we speak with one voice to express our outrage, grief, and condemnation of this horrible attack on public servants. There is no place in our democracy for politically motivated violence. We are praying for John and Yvette’s recovery, and we grieve the loss of Melissa and Mark with their family, colleagues, and Minnesotans across the state. We are grateful for law enforcement’s swift response to the situation and continued efforts.”

The statement was made in conjunction with the entire Minnesota Congressional Delegation, including U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and U.S. Representatives Brad Finstad (R-Minn.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Kelly Morrison (D-Minn.), Betty McCollum (D-Minn.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.), and Pete Stauber (R-Minn.):

Hortman and her husband Mark died after a shooting earlier Saturday morning, and Hoffman and his wife are in a Twin Cities Hospital after emergency surgery for their injuries sustained in a shooting by the same gunman.

