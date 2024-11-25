14B Recount Confirms Wolgamott Victory

SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) -- Sherburne County has completed the election recount for the District 14B race. Election officials have affirmed the results as reported on election night are correct. The hand recount focused on the race for the Minnesota House of Representatives between incumbent Dan Wolgamott and challenger Sue Ek.

The results on election night showed Wolgamott with a 191 vote lead and the recount resulted in Wolgamott having only one fewer vote. Neither candidate challenged any ballots.

The house race in 14B was close enough to trigger a publicly funded recount but the county offered to pay for a discretionary candidate recount due to an election night reporting problem that prevented all vote totals from being transmitted to the Secretary of State's office and being accurately published until two days later. 2,655 ballots were recounted by hand, and a recount of the Elk River school district election will take place on December 3rd.

