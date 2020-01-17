New Lawmakers Touring St. Cloud this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Several of the state's newest lawmakers are spending the weekend in St. Cloud.

Representative Dan Walgamott is hosting a Minnesota House Freshman Tour of the city Friday and Saturday. He says about two dozen Republicans and Democrats have signed-up to visit, which will help him during the upcoming legislative session.

It's one thing to come up to a legislator and say my hospital needs this. It's a whole nother thing when they can come in and see the hospital and talk to the doctors and patients and see the amazing things that are happening at CentraCare. It's just really going to sharpen my ability to be effective in the legislature.

Some of the places they'll be visiting include New Flyer, Quarryview, St. Cloud State University's Eastman Hall, the prison, and the Amtrack Station. Wolgamott is also taking the group to tonight's SCSU hockey game versus the University of Minnesota-Duluth at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.