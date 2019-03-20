St. Cloud Lawmakers Want Bonding Money for Skate Parks

ST. CLOUD -- Cities and towns across Minnesota could apply for grant money for a skate park under a bill introduced by two St. Cloud lawmakers. Democrat Dan Wolgamott and Republican Tama Theis have authored a bill that would allocate $8.5 million in state money to help build new skate parks or upgrade existing ones.

Wolgamott says kids need more opportunities to get outside and be active.

My biggest fear as a parent is our kids getting too sucked into their screens, sitting in the basement playing video games, doing Snap Chat, getting pasty white...

The bill says there could be up to 10 grants of up to $250,000 each, five grants of up to $750,000 each for skate parks with a regional impact, and up to $2 million for one skate park that has a statewide draw.

The proposal says the grants must have matching dollars from the local communities.

The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission would be in charge of appropriating the money.

Most of the state money would come from bonding with a small portion from the general fund. Wolgamott says a companion bill with bipartisan support has also been introduced in the Senate.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud continues to move forward with its plan to replace the city's skate park. The previous park was demolished to make way for Costco. The new park is expected to be open by this fall.