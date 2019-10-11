Cannabis Town Hall to be Held in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The debate on whether to legalize recreational marijuana will come to St. Cloud Saturday. Democratic State Representative Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud is hosting a Cannabis Town Hall meeting.

He says, given the fact that 11 states have already legalized pot, it is only a matter of time until it happens in Minnesota.

He says veterans, in particular, are supportive of it as an alternative to the more addictive opioids.

Legalizing cannabis for adult use in Minnesota will help veterans legally get the care they need, allow law enforcement to focus resources on more serious crimes, and expand freedom for Minnesotans. If you look at how quickly this issue has been spreading throughout the country, it's only a matter of time.

Wolgamott says he expects a bill to be introduced in the DFL-led Minnesota house in the next legislative session.

Governor Tim Walz has said he'd sign it into law if it makes it to his desk. However, Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he thinks legalization is a bad idea and that it won't happen next year. Tomorrow's Town Hall runs from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library.