St. Cloud Skate Park Project Coming In Under Budget

ST. CLOUD -- The plan to build a new skate park in St. Cloud is coming in well under budget. The City Council voted to approve the construction contract during their meeting Monday night.

We are really excited about the way the numbers have come in. We've seen a dip in the industry where they are coming in a bit lower than we anticipated bringing the project just over a quarter million dollars under budget.

Parks Director Scott Zlotnik says the total cost for the project is just over $1 million.

The new skate park will include bathrooms, water, and lighting. The designs for the project were approved by the city council back in December .

The new park is expected to open this fall.

The old skate park was torn down to make way for the Costco store.