St. Cloud VA Medical Center Celebrates 100th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud VA Medical Center Celebrated its 100th Anniversary on Saturday. The event had numerous activities like an art exhibit, resource fair, music, and a 100th Anniversary ceremony.

The ceremony had several special attendees including former directors Thomas Holthaus, and Barry Bahl, along with Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Tom Emmer, Mayor Dave Kleis, and keynote speaker Assitant Veterans Health Administration Under Secretary Carolyn Clancy. Senator Klobuchar says the dedication, service, and time given by staff and volunteers at the VA needs to be commended. Representative Emmer added that the VA Medical Center is more than a hospital, it is a lifeline for vets.

There was also the sealing of four-time capsules. The capsule from 1974 was resealed, and then three new capsules, including one that had personal items donated by VA staff, were sealed. The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the century stone. The St. Cloud VA Medical Center is one of 30 World War 1 Veterans Hospitals still in active service and treats over 38,000 veterans annually.

