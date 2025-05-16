Volunteer Drivers Expand Transport Options for Local Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Veterans in Sherburne County now have more opportunities to get free rides to their medical appointments.
Two new vehicles have been added to the Volunteer Transportation Network to specifically serve veterans in Sherburne County.
The volunteer-based service provides free rides to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center and to VA-referred community care sites.
The network uses donated vehicles to serve vets in Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Wright, Isanti, and Sherburne counties.
Veterans who would like to schedule a ride should call the VTN as soon as possible, but not less than two weeks ahead of the appointment, to allow for volunteer scheduling.
The number is (320) 252-1670, extension 6676.
Last year, 68 volunteer drivers provided nearly 4,000 rides to get vets to and from their medical appointments.
