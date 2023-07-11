St. Cloud VA Health System Director Announces Retirement

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud VA Health Care System will be searching for a new leader after current director Dr. Brent Thelen announced his retirement.

Thelen took over the VA system in 2019 and oversees a network that serves more than 38,000 veterans across a 27-county area of central and west-central Minnesota.

In addition to the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Thelen is in charge of clinics in Brainerd, Alexandria, and Redwood Falls.

Thelen is a U.S. Air Force Veteran who has also served on posts in Georgia and Colorado. His last day will be September 29th.

An acting director has not yet been announced.

