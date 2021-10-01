St. Cloud Hosting Veteran Suicide Prevention Event

ST. CLOUD -- Minnesota loses more than 100 Veterans a year to suicide.

To help put an end to this tragedy, St. Cloud is hosting a Veteran Suicide Prevention event Saturday.

The event will help you learn how to identify Veterans at risk and receive resources to help combat Veteran suicide.

Keynote speakers include St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and St. Cloud VA Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator Laura Kunstleben.

The program begins at 11:30 a.m. at Wilson Park. The event will also be livestream.