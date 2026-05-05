ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There are still plenty of chances to see some live music this season at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud.

This Friday, Radio Nation Presents: 90's One Hit Wonders at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Lookin' Back - A Tribute to Boston is making a return visit. Pioneer Place Owner Ray Herrington says they just played the venue this past fall.

They just played here in September, and it went so well. They play music from the first two albums, and then a large chunk of the third album, "Third Stage". It's a well-crafted show.

Tickets for the Boston tribute show on Saturday are limited.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Granite City Radio Theatre wraps up its 14th season.

They do an old-school, back-in-the-day, radio show. They do their own commercials and other fun stuff. They have musical guests. They do trivia. It's a lot of fun.

Herrington says the musical guest for the season finale is Matt Wilson. The show is on Wednesday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m.

The show features local actors, theatre skits, mock commercials, and radio dramas, as well as the musical stylings of Minnesota-based band Collective Unconscious. It's produced four times a year by students at St. Cloud State University, and the show broadcasts live on the KVSC radio station.

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On Saturday, May 16th, the Transit Authority is doing its Tribute to Chicago. Tickets for that are also very limited.

The Pioneer Place on Fifth season runs through June 6th.

The Veranda Lounge will continue to offer live music on the weekends through the summer. The Pioneer Place will resume its shows on the big stage in the fall.