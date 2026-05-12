Join The Strides For Stroke Walk This Weekend In St. Cloud

Join The Strides For Stroke Walk This Weekend In St. Cloud

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get outside and take a walk for a good cause this weekend.

The Strides for Stroke Walk is this Saturday at CentraCare Health Plaza in St. Cloud. The announcements and stroke honoree recognition are at 9:45 a.m., and the walk will start at 10:00 a.m.

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Strides for Stroke gives families and friends a chance to honor stroke survivors and also brings awareness and helps fund programs that benefit Minnesotans who live with the effects of stroke.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Minnesota. To reduce your risk of stroke, regulate your blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes, and follow a healthy diet and exercise routine. May is Stroke Awareness Month.

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Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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