Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 lakes but the state actually has 11,842. What constitutes a lake in Minnesota? The Minnesota DNR has the following definition:

A lake is not defined by size or depth as some may suggest. A lake may be defined as an enclosed basin filled or partly filled with water. A lake may have an inlet and/or an outlet stream, or it may be completely enclosed (landlocked). Generally, a lake is an area of open, relatively deep water that is large enough to produce a wave-swept shore. For regulatory purposes, Minnesota has grouped its waters into two categories: public waters and public water wetlands. This makes it easier to determine whether a DNR public waters work permit is required before changes can be made to the course, current, or cross section of these waters.

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Wisconsin

Minnesota state agency only counts a body of water as a lake if it is more than 10 acres in surface area. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources lists 15,074 documented lakes in the state but their criteria for what constitutes a lake is different than Minnesota. If the Minnesota criteria were applied to Wisconsin lakes then Wisconsin would have 5,898 lakes. Wisconsin counts a 1/2 acre body of water as a lake.