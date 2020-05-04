Morrison County Issues No Wake Zones on Area Lakes

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County authorities are reminding boaters to be cautions when out on the waters this summer.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says due to high water levels you're asked to operate your boat at slow no-wake speeds when within 300 feet of a shoreline.

Morrison County has issued no wake zones on Shamineau Lake and Crookneck Lake.

Larsen says the excessive wakes can create significant erosion to shorelines and damage to docks and other structures.

Signs will be posted at public accesses.