Two Motorcycle Riders Hurt In Crash Involving Three Vehicles
LASTRUP (WJON News) -- Two motorcycle riders were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Pierz Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Buick Lucerne driven by 28-year-old Allysia Fairbanks of Robbinsdale was traveling west on Highway 27 in Lastrup when she crashed with a Nissan Altima being driven by Amber Cekalla of Pierz at the intersection of 285th Avenue, who was going south.
The crash caused Cekalla to rotate into the northbound lane of 285th Avenue and hit a motorcycle being ridden by 67-year-old John Freudenrich of Little Falls. Freudenrich and a passenger on his motorcycle, 61-year-old Debra Freudenrich of Little Falls, were both taken to Saint Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. Fairbanks and Cekalla were not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family
Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman