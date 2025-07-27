LASTRUP (WJON News) -- Two motorcycle riders were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Pierz Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Buick Lucerne driven by 28-year-old Allysia Fairbanks of Robbinsdale was traveling west on Highway 27 in Lastrup when she crashed with a Nissan Altima being driven by Amber Cekalla of Pierz at the intersection of 285th Avenue, who was going south.

The crash caused Cekalla to rotate into the northbound lane of 285th Avenue and hit a motorcycle being ridden by 67-year-old John Freudenrich of Little Falls. Freudenrich and a passenger on his motorcycle, 61-year-old Debra Freudenrich of Little Falls, were both taken to Saint Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries. Fairbanks and Cekalla were not hurt in the crash.

