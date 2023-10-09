Central Minnesota Bar Damaged By Fire Sunday

Randall - (WJON News): A Central Minnesota bar and grill was damaged by fire. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the Randall Fire Department responded to a fire at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill, at 230th Street, roughly four miles west of Randall around 6:15 a.m.

They arrived to find smoke and fire coming out of the east entryway of the bar, and requested assistance from the Scandia Valley Fire Department, and the Camp Ripley Fire Department .

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

